Premier Launches Process of Creating Vision for Slovakia's Development until 2040

Bratislava, 28 January (TASR) - I've launched the process of drafting a Vision for the Development of Slovakia until 2040, stated Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in his address at the old parliamentary building in Bratislava on Wednesday during an expert workshop, where, according to him, the aim is to discuss the "recipe for cooking up" this vision.

The vision should be presented by 30 June of this year. Subsequently, Slovakia's strategy for the next 15 years should also be developed by 31 January 2027.

"As a first step, I'd like to strongly request that the Economy Ministry should submit a proposal for growth measures by 31 March 2026, which must be reviewed by those responsible for developing the vision and strategy. I'd also like to ask everyone else who has tasks under the established plan to meet the deadlines," emphasised the premier.

Fico noted that the documents, which will be prepared under the professional supervision of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), shouldn't be an end in themselves and will also be important from the perspective of developing a Slovak investment plan. According to him, it should also be remembered that the new European Union budget will be based on partnership plans and regional plans. "All this must be taken into account when drafting documents, whether it is a vision or a strategy," he added.

The premier also pointed to a strategy that was developed many years ago but didn't gain widespread support. He asked that the mistakes made in its development shouldn't be forgotten. "Let's try to involve everyone in these processes, even those who have diametrically opposed views; perhaps there are some parameters on which we can agree," he stated, adding that the strategy will only be meaningful if the decisive political, social and educational forces agree on a vision for the country. "Of course, taking into account everything that could happen," he stated.

The vision will be developed by the Slovak Academy of Sciences in cooperation with experts from colleges and universities. In this regard, the government approved a document in November of last year titled 'Starting Points and the Procedure for Developing the Vision and Strategy of Slovakia until 2040 - Slovakia 2040'. The aim of the strategic documents is to identify the main social and economic challenges based on evidence, determine their common strategic goals, and set out a framework for achieving them over a period that goes beyond election cycles.