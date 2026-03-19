Premier: No Progress Regarding Loan to Ukraine and Oil Supplies

Brussels, 19 March (TASR-correspondent) - During Thursday's discussion on Ukraine in Brussels, leaders of European Union (EU) member states focused exclusively on the blocked €90 billion loan to Kiev and the suspension of oil supplies to Slovakia and Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on Thursday, adding that no progress has been made on either issue.

The premier also confirmed that he didn't support the summit's conclusions on Ukraine. "The loan for Ukraine remains blocked, and no date has been set for the resumption of Russian oil supplies via this [Druzhba] pipeline," he stated.

Fico said that he had informed EU partners about the declaration of a fuel emergency in Slovakia and the problems caused by the halt in oil transit. At the same time, he noted that, according to decisions by EU institutions, Slovakia and Hungary have the right to import Russian oil until the end of 2027.

According to him, the situation is also significantly complicated by the military conflict in the Middle East, which is limiting access to oil and sharply increasing its prices. The prime minister expressed disappointment that the EU had failed to persuade or compel Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow an immediate inspection of the "allegedly" damaged pipeline, its repair, and the resumption of operations as soon as possible.

The premier also accused Zelenskyy of illegitimate interference in the election campaign in Hungary with the aim of exchanging the current government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Due to the dispute over the Druzhba pipeline, Orban is blocking the approval of an EU loan for Ukraine for 2026-2027, as well as the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions.

Fico reiterated that Slovakia is prepared to take further measures against Ukraine "if its political leadership continues to deliberately harm Slovakia's economy", noting that Bratislava has already halted emergency electricity supplies to Kiev.

The prime minister also confirmed that he refused to endorse the summit's conclusions on Ukraine and demanded that the document should include a reference to the Druzhba pipeline, which ultimately didn't happen.