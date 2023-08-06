Premier Offers Aid to Slovenia Hit by Devastating Floods

Bratislava, August 6 (TASR) - Prime Minister Ludovit Odor offered Slovenia help in removing the consequences of devastating floods that hit the country these days, TASR learnt from his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Slovakia stands by Slovenia during these catastrophic floods," wrote the premier, adding that Slovakia is ready to help. Odor is in contact with his Slovenian counterpart Robert Golob.

Slovenia was hit by heavy downpours and huge floods. Water flooded buildings, destroyed roads and bridges. The floods also claimed several human lives. According to the Slovenian prime minister, the country is facing the worst natural disaster in its history, floods have affected two thirds of the country.