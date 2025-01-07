Premier Proposes to Issue Statement on Slovakia's Foreign Policy Orientation

Bratislava, January 7 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) wants to propose to the most senior constitutional officials and coalition parties chairmen to issue a statement that will define the content and quality of Slovakia's foreign policy orientation and the principles that guide Slovakia in foreign affairs, the premier himself announced in a video posted on a social network on Tuesday.

According to him, it is a reaction to the rise of views other than those promoted by Brussels and the denial of basic democratic rules.

"At the Government Office, we're intensively analysing the situation in some European Union member states, especially in Austria, Germany, France and Romania. The emergence of views different from those promoted by Brussels and the denial of basic democratic rules compel me to propose to the most senior constitutional officials and the heads of the governing coalition parties to issue a joint statement on the situation defining the content and quality of Slovakia's foreign policy orientation and the principles that guide us in foreign affairs," he said.

The premier also confirmed his trip to Brussels on Thursday (January 9) in connection with the suspension of gas transit through Ukraine. The prime minister is due to take part in a meeting of the parliamentary European affairs committee on Friday (January 10). "Opposition MPs want to talk to me there about my meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I'll be happy to oblige them," he said.