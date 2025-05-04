Premier Ready to Sign Agreement to Scrap Sunday Debates

Bratislava, May 4 (TASR) - I'm ready to sign an agreement with all political party chairmen to cancel Sunday political talk shows, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a press conference on Sunday, adding that the quality how presenters are prepared and the content of the debates don't correspond to what people in Slovakia deserve in terms of political discussion.

"I believe that Sunday should really be a day of calm. If we could agree on that, political discussions could take place during the week. Why shouldn't a show that is called 'Five Minutes to Twelve' be 'Five Minutes to Eight'? It could be broadcasted on Monday nights on STVR 2. Markiza, JOJ, everyone else, TA3 - you can do TV debates in the evenings. But the state in which society is, in my opinion, doesn't allow us to continue with the aggression we perceive, even on Sundays," said Fico.

The prime minister stated that he's interested in continuing to hold Sunday press conferences. "I have my own reasons for this. Because whether or not I'm sitting in a talk show, my name is always mentioned and criticised 100 times," he pointed out.