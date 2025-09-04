Premier: Slovakia Beginning to Play Active Role in EU-China Relations

Beijing, 4 September (TASR) - Chinese-Slovak relations are now closer and Slovakia is beginning to play an active role in relations between China and the EU, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Thursday, the Government Office's press department told TASR on Thursday, adding that the Chinese head of state also told the Slovak premier that he'll visit Slovakia when he comes to Europe.

Xi promised to cooperate in issuing licenses for the export of Chinese rare earths and minerals to Slovakia, which, according to the prime minister, are necessary for the functioning of the Slovak industry. Fico hopes that after the investment of the Chinese battery company Gotion, the Chinese government will be interested in supporting other Chinese investors in their activities in Slovakia.

The premier welcomed the fact that Slovak tourists can continue to travel to China without visas in 2026. "I believe that the Slovak cultural institute in Beijing and the Chinese cultural institute in Bratislava will soon become a reality," said the head of the Slovak government.

Fico and the Chinese president also discussed Ukraine, the reform of the international community and assessed the impact of Wednesday's (3 September) celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, which took place in Beijing in the presence of more than 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

"I reiterated that while others may place emphasis on the conduct of the military parade, I personally consider the political messages expressed yesterday to be more relevant. These cannot be overlooked or ignored. EU premiers can stick their heads in the sand all they want. The EU today doesn't play the second but perhaps already the third fiddle, thanks to its short-sightedness in world politics and its infatuation with itself," he stressed.

Fico has been visiting China since Tuesday (2 September), when he held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Wednesday, he took part in a military parade. He also met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Vietnamese head of state Luong Cuong.