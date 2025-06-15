Premier: Slovakia Will Ask for Postponement of Vote on Anti-Russian Sanctions

Bratislava, 15 June (TASR) - Slovakia will ask the European Union (EU) foreign ministers to postpone the vote on the next package of anti-Russian sanctions, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated at a press conference on Sunday, adding that the issue of a complete ban on Russian gas imports after 2027 and possible compensation for damages Slovakia would be incurred in such a case should be addressed first.

"I've asked the foreign minister [Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD)] to officially request the meeting of foreign ministers to postpone the discussion on these sanctions until the problem of so-called repowering, that is, stopping the flow of gas, oil and nuclear fuel from the Russian Federation to Europe, has been resolved," said Fico. The government thus wants to use the vote on the sanctions, which must be approved unanimously, to negotiate concessions for Slovakia on a deal to end Russian energy imports, which is expected to be adopted by a majority and Slovakia is likely to be outvoted on it.

The premier again warned of the risks associated with the rejection of Russian energy carriers. "We ask, will there be enough gas for Slovakia? Do we have any guarantees that if there is a shortage of gas in Germany, in the Czech Republic, that gas will come to us?" Another problem is the expected increase in gas transportation prices or the existing contract with Russia's Gazprom, which expires in 2035. According to the prime minister, the Russian company could sue Slovakia for around €20 billion if gas off-take is cancelled.

The prime minister went on to say that in the case of oil it is assumed that the restrictions won't be voted on by qualified majority at the EU, but through sanctions, where a unanimous decision is needed. There is currently no proposal to restrict imports of Russian nuclear fuel.