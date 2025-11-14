Premier Submits Motion to Dismiss Deputy Prime Minister Kmec

Bratislava, 14 November (TASR) - I'm filing a motion to President Peter Pellegrini to dismiss Vice-premier for the Recovery Plan and a Knowledge-based Economy Peter Kmec (Voice-SD), Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) posted on a social network on Friday.

"I won't allow this government to be associated with doubts about the handling of public funds," stated Fico.

Several opposition parties announced on Friday that they are filing criminal complaints with respect to research and development grant calls issued by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for the Recovery Plan and a Knowledge-based Economy, headed by Peter Kmec (Voice–SD). A criminal complaint by Progressive Slovakia (PS) focuses on three main suspicions: misuse of power by a public official, accepting a bribe, and bribery by an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators.

Alena Sabelova, the State Secretary for the Recovery Plan and a Knowledge-based Economy, stated on Friday that a review will begin for the innovation calls and that all future scenarios remain open. Speaking during a meeting with journalists attended by representatives of companies successful in the innovation calls, she confirmed that contracts with companies have been suspended. She again rejected accusations of non-transparency.