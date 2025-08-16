Premier: Summit in Alaska Launched Standardisation of US-Russian Relations

Bratislava, 16 August (TASR) - The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin officially launched the standardisation of relations between the United States and the Russian Federation, Slovak Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) posted on a social network on Saturday.

"The presidents have launched a vital process in Alaska. It is a process that is also a major trap for the European Union. The upcoming days will show whether the major players in the Union will support this process and lead the Ukrainian conflict to a fast end, or the unsuccessful European strategy of trying to weaken Russia through this conflict with all kinds of financial, political or military aid will continue," stated Fico.

The premier thinks that the war in Ukraine has its historical roots. He stressed the need to talk about security guarantees for both Ukraine and Russia. According to him, the form and course of the summit in Alaska fully fit into Slovakia's sovereign foreign policy oriented towards "all four cardinal directions". "I believe that I will be able to present this position also during a bilateral meeting with the Chinese president and other statesmen, whom I will meet on September 3 in Beijing on the occasion of the end of WWII celebrations," he noted.

Trump and Putin met in Alaska on Friday (15 August) to discuss the war in Ukraine and the possible ways of ending it. On Saturday, Trump informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the results of his meeting with Putin.