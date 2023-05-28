Premier to Start Talks with Parliamentary Parties on Manifesto

Bratislava, May 28 (TASR) - Prime Minister Ludovit Odor will hold a series of talks with leaders of parliamentary political parties as of Monday (May 29), to discuss the Government Manifesto and explore options of receiving parliamentary confidence, TASR was told by premier's spokesperson Peter Majer on Sunday.



"The invitation to talks applies to parties Democrats, Voice-SD, OLaNO, Progressive Slovakia, SaS, We Are Family, Smer-SD and For the People," said Majer.