Premier: War in Ukraine Has Distorted Freedom of Expression in European Union

Bratislava, August 10 (TASR) - The right to have a different opinion expressed in a normal way is the foundation of democracy, and restricting this right is the beginning of the end of democracy, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said in response to the statements made by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The prime minister stated that the war in Ukraine has distorted freedom of expression in the European Union (EU) and expressed a belief that any opinion other than the obligatory one is strongly criticised and condemned, even if it is based on objective information. He rejects such 'deliberate distortions of fundamental rights'. "As prime minister of a sovereign country, I'll preserve the right to freedom of expression and dissent, even if it causes nervousness among my colleagues in the EU and in neighbouring Ukraine. Although my sovereign opinion on the military conflict in Ukraine cost me almost my life," noted Fico.

Fico said that as Slovak prime minister he understands the tension and nervousness that must prevail in the political leadership of Ukraine these days. However, as he stated, he can't accept the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's claim that he's resorting to 'openly insulting rhetoric towards Ukraine and the Ukrainian people'. "I want an immediate just peace for Ukraine and an end to the senseless killing of Slavs," reiterated Fico.

According to him, Slovakia is one of the countries with the most intensive assistance to Ukraine. Slovakia provides Ukraine with critical electricity supplies and Ukraine benefits from European legislation that obliges Slovakia to provide its infrastructure for gas supplies to Ukraine. Fico pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stopped gas supplies to Slovakia via Ukrainian territory, thus harming Slovakia.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on Sunday criticised Fico's statements, saying that he's unaware of the real reasons behind Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the danger of cooperating with the aggressor.

The prime minister posted a video in which he commented on the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which is due to take place on Friday, 15 August, in Alaska. Fico said that the Smer-SD party had been right in virtually everything in its assessment of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He added that whatever the outcome of the presidents' planned talks, Ukraine will suffer. He thinks that what will happen in the coming weeks won't be nice.