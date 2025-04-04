President Believes Slovak Pilgrims Will Take Home Message of Hope from Vatican

The Vatican, April 4 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini, after attending a holy mass at St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, said that he believes Slovak pilgrims will take home from the Vatican a message of hope - for a better life and greater peace, the President's Office's communications department informed TASR on the same day.

"Hope for an end to wars, hope for people to be more tolerant towards each other, and hope for us to be safe. Simply, to be better people," said Pellegrini, praising the words of Apostolic Nuncio Nicola Girasoli, who during the liturgy stated that Rome and the Vatican speak Slovak today.

"There are thousands of Slovak pilgrims here, and I hope that they will take home what the entire message of this Jubilee Year is," said Pellegrini, adding that the slogan of the Jubilee Year 2025 – 'Pilgrims of Hope' [in Italian Pellegrini di speranza] – is symbolic for him.

At the beginning of the liturgy, Slovak Bishops Conference head, Archbishop Bernard Bober, read a message from Pope Francis dedicated to Slovak pilgrims with a message for all of Slovakia.

Pope Francis in his letter wrote that 'saying yes' can be a way to open new horizons of faith, hope and peace today. Pellegrini also thanked Archbishop Bober for his sermon and the words that he delivered during Friday's Slovak liturgy.