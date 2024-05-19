President Considers Possibility of Meeting of Political Leaders Still Open

Bratislava, May 19 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova considers the possibility of a meeting of political leaders still open, TASR learnt from her spokesman Martin Strizinec on Sunday.

In her opinion, it's natural that its preparation requires not only time, but also patience. In the current situation, she said it's most important for there to be a shift in calming down the situation. The head of state sees it as less important whether the meeting will take place later or at a different location.

The head of state convened the meeting of the leaders of all parliamentary political parties together with his successor Peter Pellegrini following the assassination attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD). The aim was to calm the situation and reject violence.

Pellegrini announced on Sunday that time isn't probably ripe for a round table of political parties, commenting that recent days and press conferences have shown that some politicians are incapable of basic self-reflection even after such a tragedy.