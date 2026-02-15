President Discusses Energy, Defence and Security Issues with Secretary Rubio

Bratislava, 15 February (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini discussed energy, defence and security issues, transatlantic relations, and current world events with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Sunday, the President's Office told TASR, noting that the visit of the United States' top diplomat to Slovakia took place after seven years.

"Our partnership is strategic and brings specific results in the areas of defence, security, and energy cooperation," said the Slovak head of state, praising in this context the development of cooperation in nuclear energy, including the new power plant project implemented by Westinghouse. According to him, nuclear energy means stability and sovereignty in the face of geopolitical shocks, and Slovakia is interested in further deepening this cooperation with the United States.

Defence cooperation and the fulfilment of commitments arising from NATO summits were also high on the agenda of discussion. The president confirmed Slovakia's readiness to continue modernising its armed forces, thereby contributing to strengthening the alliance's defence and to a stronger and more confident Europe.

"Our cooperation brings strength and resilience. Together, we're ready to shape a safer, more secure, and more peaceful future based on shared values," he noted, emphasising that a strong transatlantic partnership remains one of the fundamental pillars of security and stability for the Slovak Republic and the entire European area.

Rubio later met with Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) at the Government Office in Bratislava. The US secretary of state arrived at the invitation of Foreign and European Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD). This is the fourth visit by a US secretary of state in the history of independent Slovakia.