President Doesn't Plan to Have Active Politicians as Advisors

Bratislava, July 3 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini doesn't plan to have active politicians as advisers, the President Office's communication department told TASR in response to whether the head of state will be advised by chairman of the extra-parliamentary Hungarian Alliance party Krisztian Forro.

The debates about an adviser between the president and Forro were confirmed by his party. "President Pellegrini and chairman Forro will discuss the person of the advisor," Hungarian Alliance spokeswoman Evi Palinkas told TASR. The President's Office didn't comment on the statement. Forro ran unsuccessfully in the first round of the presidential election.

Pellegrini hasn't yet specified other members of the team of advisors. The officially announced advisers include Jan Kubis and Miroslav Slastan. Kubis is an adviser on foreign affairs and international policy, he unsuccessfully ran in this year's presidential election.

Slastan advises Pellegrini on legal issues and is a professor of European law at the Comenius University Law Faculty in Bratislava. The name of writer Jozef Banas, who could advise the president on cultural and media issues, has also been mentioned.