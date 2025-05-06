President: Europe Needs to Become Leader in Implementing Technologies

Bratislava/Turin, May 6 (TASR) - Europe today faces the challenge not only of maintaining its position in research, but, above all, of gaining new leadership in implementing technologies, said President Peter Pellegrini in his address at the LIFTT Italian-Slovak start-up conference in Turin on Monday (May 5).

"We must realise that if we do not actively create, innovate and support talent, the future will belong to others. We in Europe have what it takes to become leaders in innovation," stressed the president, adding that Europe should strive to have as few unnecessary regulations that hinder technological progress as possible.

"We may not be able to compete with the strongest players in developing new technologies. However, we can and should have a strong ambition to be a leader in implementing them, i.e. putting them into practice," stated Pellegrini.

The president also highlighted the potential of a common European innovation space, which interconnects research, practice and the business environment. "Slovakia and Italy, but also the whole of Europe, can together create an ecosystem that not only invents but also implements solutions with a global impact. The courage and vision of General [Milan Rastislav] Stefanik teach us that no border is a hurdle if we believe in a higher goal," he said.

Pellegrini praised in particular the active work of Stefano Buono, a prominent Italian researcher and supporter of Slovak-Italian relations, who has become Slovakia's new honorary consul in Turin.

The Slovak head of state also encouraged the start-up representatives present not to be afraid to go their own way, cross borders and create products that will change the world for the better. "Just as General Stefanik believed in a united Europe, we must also believe in a united, innovative and courageous Europe today," he stressed.

The president's delegation in Turin included representatives of innovative companies and start-ups representing Slovakia's growing potential in the field of research, technology, and sustainable solutions. These Slovak start-ups create innovative solutions in various areas - from electromobility to artificial intelligence and modern medicine.

