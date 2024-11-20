President: European Union Must Listen to Slovakia's Voice

Bratislava, November 20 (TASR) - The European Union must listen to the voice of Slovakia, which has a full right to represent and defend its national interests, said President Peter Pellegrini during an informal discussion with ambassadors of EU-member states at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, TASR has learnt from the President's Office.



The president emphasised that if the EU wants to be a major global player, it must set clear priorities and do everything it can to achieve them. "We are all facing the difficult task of making the European Union a project with high economic competitiveness, energy security and independent thinking in global politics and economy," said Pellegrini.



He also reminded the ambassadors of the programme and values that he aims to promote during his presidency. "We'll be a reliable and constructive partner, but I will never support measures or visions that go against Slovakia's national interests," stated Pellegrini.