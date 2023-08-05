President Has Given Permission to Nine Slovaks So Far to Serve in Ukrainian Army

Bratislava, August 5 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova has allowed nine Slovaks to serve in the Ukrainian army so far, TASR learnt from President Office's communication department director Jozef Matej.

"From February 24, 2022 to August 2, 2023, the Slovak president issued a total of 35 decisions, including nine permitting and 26 not permitting service in the Ukrainian Armed Forces," said Matej.

According to the law, service in foreign armed forces must be allowed by the Slovak president.