President Has No Information about Content of Call between Premier and Trump

Trencin, November 27 (TASR) - I have no information about the content of the conversation between Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and US president-elect Donald Trump, President Peter Pellegrini said at a press conference in Trencin on Wednesday, adding that he's sure that the prime minister will inform him about the content of the phone call.

"It's good that he's communicating with a man who will be at the helm of a world power that will have a major influence on developments both on the Ukrainian front and overall, in the event of a trade war with the European Union," opined Pellegrini.

According to him, it's necessary to talk with the incoming president Trump about a number of issues, especially economic ones. He noted that other European leaders had also spoken to him.

Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has congratulated US president-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the election via a phone call, a substantial part of which focused on an assessment of the war in Ukraine, TASR has learnt from the Government Office.

"I am convinced that not only in Slovakia, but in Europe as a whole, there are huge expectations tied to him concerning the issue of the military conflict in Ukraine," said Fico.

According to the Government Office, Trump expressed interest in Fico's views as prime minister of a country directly neighbouring Ukraine. "I openly reiterated all the positions that I have publicly presented on this matter," said the prime minister.