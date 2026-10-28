President: Legacy of Czechoslovakia's Founders Must Be Upheld Through Unity

Bratislava, 28 October (TASR) - Even in these uncertain times, Slovakia and the Czech Republic should build on the solid foundations of their shared history, strengthen their partnership, and join forces in addressing major challenges affecting the future of both Europe and the region, President Peter Pellegrini stated on Wednesday to mark the 108th anniversary of setting up the first Czechoslovak Republic.

He attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial of Czechoslovak Statehood and the Memorial of General Milan Rastislav Stefanik in Bratislava alongside Czech Ambassador to Slovakia Rudolf Jindrak.

Pellegrini recalled the legacy of the state's founders - Tomas Garrigue Masaryk, Milan Rastislav Stefanik and Edvard Benes - who managed to unite for the good of both nations and did everything they could to jointly achieve their goal and the right to self-determination.

"Just as they were able to unite and agree on the need to set up a common state, today we - as two neighbouring nations and states today - should be able to seek common goals on major issues shaping Europe and our region," said Pellegrini, expressing his confidence that relations between the two countries would continue to flourish.

The head of state also considers it important to commemorate historical events and introduce them to young people, encouraging them to "study history".

"So that they realise that neither the Slovak Republic nor the Czech Republic simply came into existence a few years ago, but that their foundations reach far back into our history. That it wasn't just something that's confined to history books, but a legacy that remains alive even today," stated Pellegrini.

The Czech ambassador also recalled the shared past. "The greatness of a nation can be measured by how willing and able it is to acknowledge its past. And we, Czechs and Slovaks alike, are proud to acknowledge our past in the common state of Czechs and Slovaks," said Jindrak, adding that, in his view, Slovaks have no closer ally than Czechs, and vice versa.