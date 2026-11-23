Bratislava, 23 November (TASR) - The Visegrad Group (V4) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) and Austria consider the current proposal for the European Union's budget for 2028-2034 to be unacceptable, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) told a joint press conference following a summit of the prime ministers of the V4 countries and Austria held at Bratislava Castle on Monday.

The press conference was also attended by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker.

"All five of us here share the same view that this document is unacceptable because it fails to address fundamental issues," said Fico, who expects that numerous rounds of negotiations will be needed to reach an agreement on the budget, with new proposals and amendments likely to be put forward.

"We continue to emphasise that cohesion policy is important to us and that we want the Common Agricultural Policy to continue. We also highlight our specific circumstances, particularly in the form of large agricultural holdings. We therefore cannot imagine mandatory caps on subsidies for these large farms being set at around €100,000. This amount must be considerably higher. There are also many other detailed issues on which we share the same view," added Fico, saying that the V4 countries would act jointly in the negotiations.

According to Fico, all five leaders agreed that an immediate reduction in electricity prices was key to making Europe more competitive. He recalled that the V4 countries had long advocated the decoupling of electricity prices from gas prices.

Fico also announced that the V4 countries were jointly sending a letter to EU leaders regarding the issue of emission allowances under the ETS2 system.

"This is a system that will affect people, housing and transport. [...] Our proposal on behalf of the V4 is therefore to postpone the implementation of ETS2, that is, emission allowances for buildings and road transport, until 2030. We're also calling for the individual allowances not to be traded on the exchange as early as January," said Fico.

Migration was the final topic of the summit. "We'll only be able to manage migration if the EU has full control over who enters the Union. And entry into the EU should only be legal," said Fico, conveying the leaders' shared stance.

He praised Austria's activities with regard to establishing a return hub in Rwanda, expressed gratitude for the joint patrols along the Slovak-Austrian borders and inquired about Austria's constitutional and legal steps in the fight against political Islamism. According to him, the V4 countries have been spared this phenomenon thanks to their long-standing strict stance on migration.

Following the summit, the V4 leaders are continuing with an informal discussion on support for Ukraine. Fico had stated in advance that Slovakia understands the need for solidarity, but fundamentally rejects being told what form this assistance should take.