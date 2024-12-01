Statistics Office: Almost 40.000 Inhabitants of Slovakia Live in Shacks

Bratislava, December 1 (TASR) - Slovakia has 5,115 shacks with almost 40,000 inhabitants, according to a publication called 'Hidden Stories of the Census', which is based on the processing of data from the 2021 Census, published by the Statistics Office.

These objects were identified using statistical address points, which defined substandard housing without the possibility of declaring permanent residence. The shacks are located in 178 municipalities in Slovakia.

According to the publication, the highest number of inhabitants living in shacks without basic amenities (water supply, bathroom, toilet) is in Kosice, Presov and Banska Bystrica regions. The oldest inhabitant living in a shack was 101 years old at the time of the census.