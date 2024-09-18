President Meets Sybiha, Hopes to Maintain Close Relations with Ukraine

Bratislava, September 18 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini received Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Andrii Sybiha at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday, expressing his belief that the close relations between Slovakia and Ukraine will continue to be preserved, TASR was told by the President Office's communication department on Wednesday.

"I'd very much like to see the clanking of weapons in Ukraine stop as soon as possible," he said. The head of state supports specific steps, through which, Slovakia can and wants to participate in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as in its subsequent reconstruction. "This real assistance won't only help the people of Ukraine, but the eastern part of Slovakia can also benefit from it," he stated.

The President Office further said that Slovakia fully supports the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of its eastern neighbour. It is in Slovakia's interest that Ukraine remains a democratic and prosperous country integrated in European structures.