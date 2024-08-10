President: Mining Profession in Slovakia Has Roots As Deep As Shafts and Tunnels

Bratislava, August 10 (TASR) - The mining profession in our homeland has roots as deep as the shafts and tunnels that intertwine the Slovak land, President Peter Pellegrini posted on Saturday on a social network on the occasion of Mining Accidents Victims Day and White Rose Day.

White Rose Day commemorates the biggest tragedy in the history of Slovak mining, when 11 mine rescuers and nine miners died in the Handlova Mine in Trencin region on August 10, 2009. "Even after 15 years, the tears haven't dried up and the pain of the loss of 20 human lives in the biggest mining accident in Handlova hasn't subsided. Not even 15 years have healed the scars that this tragedy has left in the hearts of their loved ones, their families, friends, but also in the soul of the whole of Slovakia," Pellegrini wrote in this regard.

In this context, the head of state called on the public when they look at a white rose on Saturday to remember all those who lost their most precious thing - their own lives - in their daily hard and dangerous work.