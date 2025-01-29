President: New Style of Pursuing Foreign Policy Interests Gaining Momentum

Bratislava, January 29 (TASR) - The world is changing dynamically and a new style of promoting foreign policy interests is gaining strength, President Peter Pellegrini stated at a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organisations accredited in Slovakia at Bratislava Castle on Wednesday, TASR was told by the President's Office on Wednesday.

The head of state thus continued the tradition of the New Year's reception, which is a thanks for the cooperation so far and an opportunity to deepen mutual relations with countries from all over the world.

The president further stated in his address that it's necessary to face new challenges. "In the field of security, energy and migration policy, the uncompromising pursuit of national interests dominates. This poses a major challenge for every institution, including the EU, to keep pace with the world, especially with China and the USA," Pellegrini told around 90 diplomats and representatives of international organisations. It's clear, he said, that the EU can't move forward without the courage to make fundamental changes.

Pellegrini confirmed that Slovakia is pursuing a foreign policy oriented towards all four cardinal directions, adding that Slovakia's place is in the EU and NATO, which, according to him, guarantee internationally recognised borders, free and secure economic development. "New times are coming and it's necessary to prepare for them. It isn't impossible that the EU will have to take more responsibility for its own security, and along with it also Slovakia," noted the president.