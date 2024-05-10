President Pays Tribute to Victims of Fighting near Ukrainian Village of Moshchun

Kiev, May 10 (TASR) - At the beginning of her farewell visit to Ukraine, where she arrived on Friday morning, President Zuzana Caputova paid tribute to 118 victims of the fighting near the village of Moshchun, TASR was told by her spokesman Martin Strizinec.

The battles that took place in the area in the first days of Russia's aggression are considered to be a turning point in the defence of Kiev. After victory in this battle, many other Ukrainian villages were liberated.

The Slovak head of state laid a bouquet of red roses at the Angels of Victory Memorial. "I've come to a country in which there is a war, a difficult situation and enormous human suffering. My farewell visit is also an opportunity to convey this message back home. At the same time, I'm pleased to be able to bring good news from Slovakia concerning assistance for Ukraine," said Caputova.