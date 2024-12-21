President Pellegrini Receives His Portuguese Counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Bratislava, December 21 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini received Portuguese head of state Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the Presidential Palace on Saturday, the President's Office told TASR, adding that they also discussed bilateral relations and possibilities for their further development.

The presidents also debated the current foreign policy situation in the world. Pellegrini praised the agreement on support for the countries' candidacies to the United Nations Security Council. He declared that Slovakia will support Portugal for the 2027-2028 period and expects the same support for our candidacy for the 2028-2029 period.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is paying a one-day visit to Slovakia on Saturday. He is also set to see the Portuguese military contingent operating in Slovakia within the NATO Multinational Battle Group at the Lest Training Centre in Banska Bystrica region.

The Slovak head of state praised the presence of Portuguese soldiers in the battle group, describing their participation as a very valuable contribution to our security, which helps to strengthen NATO's entire eastern flank.