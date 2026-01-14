President Pellegrini Receives Supreme Allied Commander Europe Alexus Grynkewich

Bratislava, 14 January (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini received Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Alexus Grynkewich at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

Grynkewich came to Slovakia for his inaugural visit, during which he plans to become acquainted with the specifics of Slovakia's defence and the current status of efforts to fulfil allied commitments, TASR has learnt from the President Office's communications department.

Pellegrini and Grynkewich discussed the current global geopolitical situation, the role of the NATO and strengthening of its eastern flank. During the meeting, the president emphasised that Slovakia is and will remain a responsible NATO-member state with no interest in changing its international alignment.

According to Pellegrini, Slovakia is aware of the need to fulfil its commitments to NATO's joint capabilities and is now spending 2 percent of its GDP on defence. He also stressed that Europe must take on a more responsible and serious role in strengthening its defence capabilities within NATO, and that Slovakia is aware of this fact. In addition, he informed the commander about the ongoing modernisation of the Slovak armed forces.

