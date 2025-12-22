President Pellegrini Visits Slovak Compatriots in Backi Petrovac, Serbia

Backi Petrovac, 22 December (TASR-correspondent) - President Peter Pellegrini visited Slovak compatriots in the Serbian town of Backi Petrovac in the Autonomous Province of Vojvodina, on Monday, where he was welcomed by his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, Mayor Viera Krstovski, and children dressed in traditional Vojvodina-Slovak costumes.

The children waited for the president with bread and salt. Pellegrini and Vucic held a meeting with Krstovski and representatives of the Slovak community in Vojvodina, where they discussed solutions to the problems of the Slovak minority.

Vucic specified that they discussed issues such as roads, water supply, sewage systems, schools, and a cultural centre in the village of Padina, Vojvodina. "I'm proud of the Slovaks who live in Serbia and show respect for our country," said Vucic, thanking Pellegrini for Slovakia's political and economic support for Serbia.

Pellegrini confirmed that there are plans to build a Slovak cultural centre in Vojvodina for approximately €7 million. The costs will be paid by the Serbian government. The Slovak head of state noted that none of the members of the Slovak minority with whom the presidents spoke said that they felt inferior in Serbia. On the contrary, according to Pellegrini, a lot has been invested in Vojvodina within Serbia. "Our Slovaks who live here have themselves declared that they are citizens of Serbia and that they have access to all services and amenities like every other citizen of the Republic of Serbia, regardless of their nationality," stated Pellegrini.

The Slovak head of state added that many people thanked Vucic and Krstovski for how the government had treated them in recent years. "If any conflict arises, it is based on politics, not nationality," added Pellegrini.

Pellegrini also visited Slovak professional soldiers serving in Kosovo as part of the Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission led by NATO on Sunday (21 December). He thanked the soldiers for their exemplary service and professional performance and presented them with Christmas gifts.

The Slovak head of state subsequently moved to Belgrade where he held talks with President Vucic, National Assembly Speaker Ana Brnabic and Serbian Premier Duro Macut. Pellegrini declared that Slovakia will always support Serbia on its path to the European Union. The discussion with Vucic also touched on the position of Slovaks in Serbia, European integration of the Western Balkans, cooperation in the field of energy, and geopolitical challenges. He announced Slovakia's assistance to Serbia in the construction of a nuclear power plant. Pellegrini also invited Vucic to visit Slovakia.

The Slovak president's official visit to Serbia is part of his journeys to the Western Balkans region.