President: Prime Minister and I Communicate in Perfectly Normal Manner

Bratislava, December 30 (TASR) - The communication between myself and Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is working normally and at the level that it is expected, President Peter Pellegrini has told TASR in an interview, adding that a meeting of the three most senior constitutional officials should take place in January.

According to Pellegrini, the last time that the three top constitutional officials met was on September 1, although he has had other meetings with the premier. "Not all of them are always reported in the media because they are often purely technical working meetings, so I just want to refute any assumptions that communication between premier and president isn't working in this country," said the head of state.

Pellegrini would like to be able to convene a joint meeting of the duly elected three most senior constitutional officials. "Right now, it would still be just a meeting of the top officials and one deputy, but, of course, such a meeting still makes sense until a new parliamentary chair is elected," he said.