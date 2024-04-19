President Supports Civic Collection to Purchase Ammunition for Ukraine

Bratislava, April 19 (TASR) - I support the 'Ammunition for Ukraine' civic collection, President Zuzana Caputova posted on a social network on Friday, adding that she's also proud that many in Slovakia care about the fate of neighbouring Ukraine.

"I support this initiative because it's the right thing to do. Our contributions to this initiative are an expression of solidarity and assistance to the victims of unprovoked aggression," wrote the head of state.

The civic collection responds to the initiative of the Czech Republic to purchase artillery rounds for Ukraine and its army. So far, the collection has raised more than €2.14 million. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday (April 18) that the Czech government had found a way to use the funds from the civic collection in Slovakia for the benefit of the initiative.

More than 20 European countries have already joined the Czech initiative, however, Slovakia as a country hasn't done so. According to Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), the conflict in Ukraine doesn't have a military solution.