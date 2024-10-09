President to Accept Dolinkova's Leaving on Thursday, Will Appoint Sasko

Bratislava, October 9 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini will accept Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova's (Voice-SD) resignation and will appoint Kamil Sasko to the post of health minister on Thursday (October 10) afternoon, according to the president's programme, reported by the President's Office.

Sasko's nomination was announced earlier on Wednesday by Voice-SD chairman Matus Sutaj Estok. Sasko served as an Economy Ministry state secretary. The cabinet dismissed him from the post on Wednesday. The Voice-SD head pointed to Sasko's economic and managerial education. According to Sutaj Estok, he will bring a combination of strategic thinking and practical skills to the post.

Having consulted Sutaj Estok, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) submitted a proposal to President Peter Pellegrini to appoint Kamil Sasko as a member of the government who will manage the Health Ministry.

The outgoing health minister Zuzana Dolinkova (Voice-SD) delivered her resignation to the head of state on Tuesday (October 8). The president announced that he'll accept the resignation when he receives a proposal for her successor from the premier.