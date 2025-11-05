President Welcomes Polish Offer for US Gas Imports to Slovakia in Future

Bratislava, 5 November (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini has welcomed Poland's offer to serve as an alternative for gas imports to Slovakia in the future, as Polish President Karol Nawrocki has suggested that Poland could become a hub for gas supplies from the USA, said the two presidents at a joint press conference held at the Presidential Palace during Nawrocki's official visit to Slovakia on Wednesday.

The two presidents agreed on a stance on migration, rejecting quotas and stating their belief that they will also convince the leaders of Hungary and the Czech Republic of this. At the same time, Pellegrini believes that Poland can be a guarantor of Slovakia's security in the future within the framework of its NATO membership. They view the completion of road infrastructure between the two countries as important. Nawrocki also praised Slovakia's aid to Ukraine. He said that he doesn't know where the opinion comes from that Slovakia's attitude towards supporting Ukraine is different from Poland's.

"I welcome the offer by the president and the activities of the Polish government that will enable Poland to serve as a significant alternative for gas imports to Slovakia in the future via the interconnection of our gas networks. Naturally, if it's at a reasonable price and with reasonable transit fees. Nevertheless, it's a unique opportunity for us to try to further diversify imports of energy," said Pellegrini.

Nawrocki indicated that Poland will soon become a real hub for gas supplies from the USA. He noted that Poland has its own terminal and that another, so-called floating one, should be completed soon. "There's a huge task ahead of the countries of central and eastern Europe in which we must stick together to become independent of Russian gas," he said, adding that Poland receives "zero Russian gas".

According to Pellegrini, Slovakia is ready to cooperate significantly with the Polish arms industry in arming its army, just as Poland is today using Slovak industry's capacities in ammunition production. For example, Slovakia is interested in Korean K-2 tanks, which the Poles will produce in a modified version on their own territory.

Pellegrini stated that Slovakia and Poland have the same stances on the issue of the war in Ukraine, in that it concerns Russian aggression. Nawrocki stressed that he doesn't trust Russia, and he added that no one questions Polish aid to Ukraine. At the same time, he welcomes Slovakia's aid. "When I checked the statistical data that show how Slovakia is helping Ukraine, I don't know what the claim that Slovakia has a different opinion on aid to Ukraine from Poland is based on. It's real aid reflected in statistics; for example, in the energy sector or in the military field," stated Nawrocki. Pellegrini thanked him for not jumping on the bandwagon of criticising Slovakia, but for studying the data on Slovak aid to Ukraine.

Nawrocki's trip to Slovakia is his first official visit as president within the V4 region. He's due to hold talks with House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD), and Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) later on Wednesday.