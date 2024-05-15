Prime Minister Fico Shot and Injured after Cabinet Meeting in Handlova

Handlova, May 15 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) was shot and injured after an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova (Trencin region), according to information confirmed by Parliamentary Vice-Chair Lubos Blaha (Smer-SD), who suspended the House session.

According to a TASR reporter, several shots were fired at the scene and the assailant was detained. The area in front of the Culture House in Handlova, where the government meeting was held, is currently evacuated.

The Emergency Medical Service Operation Centre said that shortly after 2.30 p.m. they received information on the emergency line about a man who had been shot in Handlova. "We sent a rescue helicopter to the 59-year-old patient. The intervention is still ongoing," they added on a social network.

"An attempt on Prime Minister Robert Fico's life was committed at an away-from-home government meeting in Handlova and he is currently in a life-threatening condition," said the office, adding that he is heading to a hospital in Banska Bystrica because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute intervention. "The next few hours will decide," added the prime minister's social network profile.

