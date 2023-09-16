Progressive Slovakia Calls for Mobilisation of Undecided Voters

Bratislava, September 15 (TASR) - Head of the Progressive Slovakia party Michal Simecka has called for the mobilisation of disappointed and undecided voters in a bid to encourage them to vote in the upcoming snap election.

"Let's convince the undecided. All democratic parties, pro-Western politicians, let's stop defeatism and demarcation of our parties against one other, and let's defeat Smer instead," said Simecka.

Election leader of the Democrats party Andrea Letanovska replied that if Progressive Slovakia really cares about democracy and the future of the country and not only about votes for itself, it should stop misleading the public by telling it that a victory for it in the election would be enough to achieve this.

"On the contrary, it wouldn't be enough. It won't work without more democratic parties. It won't work without Democrats in parliament. That's why we need to join forces and jointly prevent the return of [Smer-SD leader Robert] Fico by having democratic parties form a government," added Letanovska.

