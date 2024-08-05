Prosecutor-General Zilinka Suspends Prosecuted Prosecutor

Bratislava, August 5 (TASR) - Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka has temporarily suspended prosecutor of the Prosecutor-General's (PG) Office Michal S. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], who is being prosecuted for the crime of abuse of power of a public official in complicity, TASR learnt from PG's Office spokesperson Zuzana Drobova on Monday.

The spokeswoman added that the decision on the temporary suspension of the prosecutor in no way prejudges the outcome of the criminal proceedings against the prosecutor. "A prosecutor who has been temporarily suspended has no rights and obligations as a prosecutor during this suspension and may not perform the post of prosecutor," she stressed.

The PG's Office also pointed out that five prosecutors are currently being prosecuted for intentional offences, all of whom have been temporarily suspended.

Michal S. was charged by an investigator of the Interior Ministry's Inspection Service Office (UIS) with abuse of power of a public official in complicity in connection with the supervision of a criminal case he supervised as a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor's Office. Three other National Crime Agency (NAKA) investigators are also facing charges. If proven guilty, they could face prison sentences of 7-12 years.