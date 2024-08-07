PS Aiming to Initiate No-confidence Motion in Culture Minister Simkovicova

Bratislava, August 7 (TASR) - The opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party has started collecting MPs' signatures to initiate a no-confidence motion in Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova (an SNS nominee), while at the same time it intends to organise a public protest against the minister on August 13 in Bratislava, PS vice-chair Ivan Stefunko reported on Wednesday.



Stefunko in this vein lambasted the manner in which the minister dismissed the heads of the Slovak National Theatre and National Gallery on Tuesday and Wednesday.



"The arrogance, authoritarian manner and actions of Culture Minister Simkovicova are unprecedented in Slovakia," Stefunko warned, adding that the minister is the one who must be dismissed.



The opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party also lambasted Simkovicova's recent dismissals. According to the party, the minister is destroying the entire sector of culture. "She wants to reshape the entire sector to her own image, while at the same time and she lacks any respect for people who understand culture and have been devoted to it all their lives," stressed SaS chairman Branislav Groehling.



SaS noted that Simkovicova's course of action is reminiscent to the times when culture faced the "dictation" of ex-premier Vladimir Meciar.