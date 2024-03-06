PS Presents Slate for EP Elections, Ambition Is to Win

Bratislava, March 6 (TASR) - The opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party has an ambition to win this year's European Parliament (EP) elections, said PS chairman Michal Simecka when presenting the party's slate on Wednesday.

According to Simecka, the party's goal is to gain at least four seats in the EP. Number one on the party's slate will be Ludovit Odor, followed by Lubica Karvasova, Martin Hojsik, Veronika Cifrova Ostrihonova and Michal Wiezik.

"The slate is full of decent people, experts, those who are determined to work for the benefit of Slovakia from the very first second and show the West where we belong," stated the party's election leader Odor. ​He noted that the programme theses are already being prepared and that their main priorities include the next generation, Slovakia's European anchoring and its competitiveness. He stressed that the country's partners must see that Slovakia is not just Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD).

Number six on the slate will be Lucia Yar, followed by Miroslav Kocur, Vanda Rogovska, Krisztian Varadi, Lucia Francescato, Andreas Rusnak, Sofia Karina Trommlerova, Marek Stefanisko, Maria Kocnerov and Martin Poliacik.

Simecka stressed that the party isn't weakening itself with this slate; on the contrary, new people are getting into politics. He also pointed out that none of the MPs from the PS caucus in the Slovak Parliament is running in the EP elections. According to him, PS candidates don't intend to relax in the European parliament. They are active experts and not retired politicians, he added.

Slovaks will elect 15 MEPs for five-year terms on Saturday, June 8.



