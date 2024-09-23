R1 Dual Carriageway in Banska Bytrica Fully Passable in Both Directions Again

A section of the R1 dual carriageway in Banska Bystrica's borough of Kremnicka, which was closed for a couple of days after a bridge was found to be in a critical condition, was reopened to cars in both directions on Sunday evening.

Banska Bystrica, September 23 (TASR) - A section of the R1 dual carriageway in Banska Bystrica's borough of Kremnicka, which was closed for a couple of days after a bridge was found to be in a critical condition, was reopened to cars in both directions on Sunday (September 22) evening, the major of Banska Bystrica's spokesperson Zdenka Marhefkova has informed TASR.

Banska Bystrica regional police have posted on a social network that the I/69 road between the towns of Zvolen (Banska Bystrica region) and Banska Bystrica is also fully passable in both directions.

The road bridge in Banska Bystrica was immediately closed down on Thursday (September 19), along with the R1 section underneath it, when it failed to pass a structural integrity assessment.

Demolition work on the bridge, which was built in 1979, began early on Saturday (September 21) morning. On Sunday morning the municipality announced that the bridge had been demolished.