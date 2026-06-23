Rasi Calls Joint Local and Regional Elections for 24 October

Bratislava, 23 June (TASR) - This year's joint local and regional elections will be held on 24 October, House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) officially announced on Tuesday.

Voters are set to elect city, town and village mayors as well as local councillors in the autumn. Bratislava and Kosice will also see the election of borough mayors and local councillors. In addition, Slovaks will elect their regional governors and regional councillors.

Residents of almost 3,000 towns, villages, cities and city districts will cast their votes in the October elections. It is impossible to obtain a voter card for local and regional elections, so people will only be able to vote in their place of permanent residence.

