Rasi Meets Czech Trade Minister Havlicek to Discuss Energy Security

Bratislava, 17 February (TASR) - Energy security and self-sufficiency of Slovakia and the Czech Republic were the fulcrum of a meeting between House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) and Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek on Tuesday, TASR learnt from the Parliament's press department on the same day.



Together with House Economic Affairs Committee chair Robert Puci (Voice-SD), Rasi received Havlicek at the premises of the Slovak Parliament.



Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as industrially oriented countries with similar economic structures, must closely coordinate their positions within the EU, Rasi said.

The aim of such cooperation is to ensure that European decarbonisation and energy initiatives take into account Slovak and Czech national specifics and do not threaten the competitiveness of domestic industry.



Rasi highlighted the importance of expert dialogue also at the level of parliamentary committees.



"I consider it crucial to translate our shared interests in economic growth and innovations into concrete measures. That is why I have high expectations for the September meeting of the economic committees of the parliaments of the V4 [the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia] countries, which will be organised by our Committee for Economic Affairs under the leadership of its chair Robert Puci.

It will be an ideal opportunity for an in-depth discussion on protecting our industry and effectively linking scientific and research capacities that will bring direct benefits to our people," Rasi stated.



Discussions with Havlicek also focused on energy self-sufficiency, gas and oil transit, as well as the development of nuclear energy, which remains a strategic priority for both states.

In this context, the House chair presented an initiative for closer cooperation within the V4 grouping.



"In the current complex situation, it is essential that we pull together in the region. My ambition is to create a strong energy platform within the V4 together with the Czech Republic, which would serve as a joint tool for coordinating supply diversification and bolstering our overall energy security.

Only through joint pressure and clearly defined priorities can we effectively address high energy prices and ensure stability for our households and industrial enterprises," Rasi emphasised.



Both sides declared their interest in intensifying political dialogue at the meeting, including the planned resumption of joint government sessions.

Another important milestone in bilateral relations will be the March meeting of parliamentary chairs in Velka Javorina, with an eye towards symbolically underlining the Czech-Slovak closeness and creating a basis for further expert-level cooperation in the field of nuclear energy.

