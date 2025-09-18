Rasi: MPs' Salaries to Be Frozen Next Year

Bratislava, 18 September (TASR) – Salaries and flat-rate allowances for members of Parliament will be frozen next year, and along with 10-percent higher taxation in comparison to that faced by ordinary people, this will result in an effective reduction in their incomes, House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) announced on Thursday alongside the heads of the coalition parliamentary caucuses Jan Richter (Smer-SD), Robert Puci (Voice-SD) and Roman Michelko (SNS).

Legislator's salaries will decrease by €220 per month, or by €2,600 annually, according to an agreement reached by the governing coalition.

Rasi pointed out that MPs' salaries are linked to the average salary in Slovakia, which is expected to rise next year. Without such an intervention, this would have also increased the salaries of MPs and other constitutional officials.

"I consider it extremely important that, in difficult times, not only the state should save money, but also politicians themselves," stated Rasi. "This declaration is a sign of solidarity from us — politicians and MPs representing the coalition and our parliamentary caucuses — showing that consolidation efforts will affect us personally as well".

According to Rasi, the salary adjustments will be submitted by the coalition as an amending proposal during the second reading of the consolidation measures package, which is scheduled to begin next Tuesday (23 September). The House chair expects the proposal to receive support across the political spectrum.

"I expect that all 150 MPs will support this, including those in the current opposition, who, when in government, did absolutely nothing, remarked Rasi, who added that the need for fiscal consolidation stems directly from the economic management of previous governments.

Discussions on the salaries of other constitutional officials are also underway among coalition party leaders. “The public will be informed in the coming days about additional measures via which politicians will contribute to the consolidation by reducing their own salaries," he added.