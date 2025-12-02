Rasi: Okamura's Visit to Slovakia Restart of Czech-Slovak Relations

Bratislava, 2 December (TASR) - The visit by the Czech Republic's Chamber of Deputies Speaker Tomio Okamura to Slovakia serves as a restart of Czech-Slovak relations, said Slovak House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) following his meeting with Okamura at Bratislava Castle on Tuesday.

Rasi believes that the two countries' parliaments will be the driving force for resuming talks between Slovakia and the Czech Republic at both the official and unofficial levels.

This is Okamura's first foreign visit as speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

"For our nations, for our social, political and economic relations, it is important that the leaderships of parliaments, our parliaments and governments are in the same wavelength, so that we can not only develop our relations, but also move them forward," said Rasi, who wants Czech-Slovak relations to be at as positive a level as possible.

According to Rasi, the Czech Republic and Slovakia want to address some challenges jointly and will coordinate at the European level in order have similar statements and positions on issues such as migration, ETS2 emission allowances, the ban on combustion engines after 2035, and the preparation of the multi-annual financial framework and EU funds. "So that we can fight together for the EU fund policy, which is important for developing our countries, and also set it up with other partners from the Visegrad Four [Hungary and Poland], so that it will be as beneficial as possible," said Rasi.

The House chair believes that the leaderships of the parliaments will meet often, address problems in the parliaments, discuss how they function, how laws are adopted and debated and legislation amended. "I believe that this visit will also restart relations between young people who are interested in working in our legislative bodies," said Rasi.

Okamura is also scheduled to meet President Peter Pellegrini and Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) in Bratislava on Tuesday.

