Rasi: Ties with Czech House Restarted at Level They Deserve

Lubina/Bratislava, 16 March (TASR) - Interparliamentary cooperation in drafting legislation and coordinating positions on European issues were the fulcrum of Monday's meeting between representatives of the Slovak and Czech parliaments in Velka Javorina and the village of Lubina (Trencin region).



After the joint talks, Slovak House chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) and his Czech counterpart Tomio Okamura reported about the meeting's outcome at a joint press conference.



According to Rasi, the meeting on the Slovak-Czech border fulfilled a promise that mutual relations would be restarted at the level they deserve following the formation of the new Czech government and the new makeup of the Czech Parliament.



Issues key for both states were also discussed, including oil, the situation in the Middle East, energy self-sufficiency, a joint position on the planned ban on internal combustion engines after 2035, emission allowances, EU funds and migration.



"Both sides had the largest amount of representatives from the Slovak parliament and the Czech Chamber of Deputies in history. Heads of both parliaments were present, along with three vice-chairs, committee chairs, MPs from Czech-Slovak and Slovak-Czech friendship groups. We also had ambassadors and members of youth parliaments here," Rasi added.



The Slovak House chair claimed that an agreement on cooperation between Czech and Slovak emergency medical services will soon take practical form, while a treaty on cooperation between the police forces is being prepared.



Work is also being finalised on the Interreg programme, under which €90 million will go to projects linking the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



"We want a Foundation of Czech-Slovak Togetherness to be established to support joint culture on both sides of the border. We also agreed to create an award that will honour each year one person from the Czech Republic and Slovakia who has had and continues to have exceptional importance in building Czech-Slovak relations," Rasi accentuated.



According to Okamura, the goal of the new governing coalition in the Czech Republic is not only to restore but also to maximise the firming up of friendly relations with the closest nation.



"We were interested in how the Slovak side assesses the current situation regarding oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline and how it envisages energy security for Slovakia.

We were surprised that Croatia charges four times higher transit fees than in the case of supplies from Russia. There should be an agreement so that European states do not exploit the problematic energy situation against other states. Slovakia has our full support in this," the Czech Chamber of Deputies speaker noted.



He added that both the Slovak and Czech sides share the same positions on emission allowances and the rejection of ETS2. The Czech side is also seeking support in Slovakia for reducing or possibly suspending ETS1, which it says is destroying industry.

