Raz: Low Airfares Benefit Slovak Travellers

Bratislava, 25 November (TASR) - The low prices of airline tickets is a benefit for Slovak travellers, Transport Minister Jozef Raz (a Smer-SD nominee) told a news conference held on Tuesday to mark Ryanair's 20th anniversary at M.R. Stefanik airport in Bratislava.

The airline will launch ten new routes from Bratislava to Alicante, Athens, Barcelona, ​​Lamezia Terme (Italy), Malaga, Naples, Palermo, Pisa, Tirana and Warsaw (Modlin airport) in the 2026 summer season.

"These routes are in both directions, so we'll be happy when people from all over the world can get to know Slovakia. Affordable tickets are a really good incentive for people to travel within Europe, but also beyond it. I'm very pleased that this has been achieved and that we'll be able to jump from less than 2 million passengers to perhaps double that figure next year," said Raz.

Ryanair director Michael O'Leary said that the number of passengers handled by the airline in Bratislava will increase to 2 million next year. The airline began operating in Bratislava in 2005 with four routes, with the number set to increase by ten next year to offer 33 in total.

"We expect huge growth, we'll have a third aircraft at Bratislava Airport. We'll have up to 1,500 employees in Slovakia, and we expect an increase in the number of passengers in Slovakia. Thanks to adjustments made by the Slovak government, we have the opportunity to operate an increasing number of aircraft and have more flights to and from Slovakia. The Slovak government helped us by reducing regulations regarding environmental taxes and airport operating fees," said O'Leary.

Bratislava Airport director Dusan Novota stated that as the airline added a third aircraft to its base in October 2025, it will be possible to launch new regular flights from Bratislava next year.