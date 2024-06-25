Reconstruction of Rusovce Manor House Ceremonially Launched on Tuesday

Bratislava, June 25 (TASR) - The reconstruction of Rusovce manor house, a neo-classical mansion located in Bratislava's borough of Rusovce, was ceremonially launched on Tuesday by Vice-premier Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD), Government Office head Juraj Gedra and the contractor's representatives.

Work itself will start in the next few days.

The reconstruction of national cultural heritage should be completed in 2029. Its goal is to restore the facility so that it can be used for representative purposes, while at the same time making it accessible to the public.

"After 22 years of talking about the reconstruction of the Rusovce mansion and after the last five years when the public procurement was underway, we are finally at the finish line and at the same time at the beginning," said Gedra. He thanked everyone, including the former government, who lent their hand to the work.

In addition to procedural matters related to public procurement, Gedra called obtaining the money for the project the most challenging thing. "At the beginning of the project, the cost of reconstruction was expected at about €85 million, while the resulting sum of the public procurement was €105 million," he said.

Kalinak declared his support to the Government Office head in the monument's renewal. "We want another dominant to be created that will not only serve Bratislava residents, but will be the pride of Bratislava and everyone who comes to Bratislava will be able to stop by and visit it, together with the park that belongs to it," he said.

The manor house comes under the administration of the Government Office. The reconstruction plan was approved by the then cabinet in August 2012. The tender for the work was announced in mid-December 2019, but the procedure was hampered by several proceedings regarding objections filed during individual tender stages. The Public Procurement Office (UVO) repeatedly examined objections to the tender assessment. Its final decision rejecting objections against assessment of the tender for the reconstruction's contractor took effect on June 6.

