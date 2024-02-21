Reporting on the EU: Seven more news agencies join the European Newsroom (enr) in Brussels

The European Newsroom (enr) is pleased to welcome seven new members. Now, a total of 23 news agencies from Europe are involved in the new round of the cooperation project.

The European Newsroom (enr) is pleased to welcome seven new members. Now, a total of 23 news agencies from Europe are involved in the new round of the cooperation project. The new additions are AMNA (Greece), ANP (Netherlands), CTK (Czech Republic), PAP (Poland), Lusa (Portugal), Ritzau (Denmark) and TT (Sweden). The aim of the European Newsroom, which was launched in 2022, is to strengthen the exchange between agency journalists at European level and to revitalise and enrich reporting on EU topics.

"The European Newsroom has shown the outstanding impact that networked European reporting can have. I am delighted that 23 news agencies from all over Europe are now involved," said Peter Kropsch, CEO of dpa and member of the enr steering committee.

Since its launch, the enr has become an important journalistic institution in Brussels. Numerous interviews with high-ranking politicians such as German Finance Minister Christian Lindner or EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, whom the enr has also accompanied twice to Ukraine, are just a few examples of its success.

"The European Newsroom team has done an excellent job of deepening the focus on topics from Brussels and promoting transparency, dialogue and mutual understanding," added Peter Kropsch. "With the expanded circle of members, we are ideally positioned for major events on the European stage, especially for the upcoming EU elections."

In the upcoming weeks and months, new formats such as social media videos, high-quality video content and newsletters will be added to the portfolio. The push for more multimedia content is intended to appeal to people who mainly obtain their news via social media and as videos.

Thanks to the additional agencies, the media and readers supplied by the enr will have access to content in 22 languages and will be able to learn about the impact of EU policy in the various European countries. The participating agencies distribute enr content to the media in their countries via their own local services. In addition, the extensive events and training programme of the enr is dedicated to important topics such as artificial intelligence, deep fakes and mobile reporting.

In 2024, the focus will also be on the European elections in June. The European Newsroom will create exclusive multimedia content for the event, benefitting from the pan-European nature of the project.

The European Newsroom regularly opens its doors to interested parties - including a delegation group from the European Parliament or young European journalists wanting to gain insight into the work of the enr.

About the European Newsroom (enr):

The European Newsroom has two locations in Brussels with premises in the Residence Palace and at the Belga news agency. A total of 45 workstations are available for the correspondents of the participating agencies. In addition to the new agencies, AFP (France), ANSA (Italy), AGERPRES (Romania), APA (Austria), ATA (Albania), Belga (Belgium), BTA (Bulgaria), dpa (Germany), EFE, Europa Press (both Spain), FENA (Bosnia-Herzegovina), HINA (Croatia), MIA (North Macedonia), STA (Slovenia), Tanjug (Serbia) and TASR (Slovakia) have already been involved since the launch. The agencies dpa, AFP, ANSA, AGERPRES, HINA, STA and TT form the project's steering committee. The Ukrainian agency Ukrinform is part of the European Newsroom as part of a Solidarity Partnership. The enr is funded by the European Commission.

