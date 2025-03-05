S3 Summit Discusses Cooperation and Improving Transport Connectivity

At Wednesday's presidential summit of the Slavkov format (S3: Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia), the heads of the states discussed mutual cooperation between the three states, improving transportation links, innovation issues, and international challenges, while Slovak President Peter Pellegrini confirmed that Slovakia would seek to organise another presidential-level meeting after assuming the S3 presidency this year.



"After taking over the leadership of the S3 group in the middle of this year, both Slovakia and I personally will make sure that we can organise the second meeting of the Slavkov format presidents around the same time next year... We want to establish this as a lasting tradition, as I believe these effective exchanges have a very specific and important significance," said Pellegrini.



The presidents also discussed cross-border cooperation in emergency medical services. Pellegrini noted that Slovakia has already ratified its agreement with Austria and believes that the Austrian side will do the same soon to finalise the contract. He also mentioned that cooperation with the Czech Republic is being prepared, where the ratification process needs to begin.



The leaders also addressed international issues, agreeing that ensuring security is a priority for every nation and acknowledging the need to strengthen NATO's defence capabilities.



During the summit, the presidents also met with secondary school students from border regions of all three countries, who were the authors of successful projects in the fields of innovation and new technologies.