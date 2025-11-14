Sakova: Slovakia Has Sufficient Gas Supplies For Winter

Bratislava, 14 November (TASR) – SPP, Slovakia's largest gas utility, has enough gas in storage to meet the needs of its customers, and it's prepared 17.8 terawatt hours of gas for households and industrial companies, which represents one third of annual consumption, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) stated at a press conference on Friday, adding that the company also has contracts with alternative suppliers.



Sakova recalled that Slovakia lost supplies of Russian gas via Ukraine at the beginning of the year.

According to her, SPP received 33 percent of its gas from Russia this year and 66 percent from alternative sources supplied by global companies such as Shell, BP and Exxon.

She added that Slovakia expects these supplies to continue in the future.



SPP CEO Martin Huska said that the company isn't dependent on Russian gas and has diversification contracts both for supplies and transport routes.

Michal Lalik, head of the trade division, stressed that gas prices in Slovakia are five to six euros per megawatt hour (MWh) higher than in Western Europe. According to him, this is a consequence of the halt to gas supplies via Ukraine.

In the past, the price difference was significantly smaller, at only 50 to 60 cents. One reason is the increasing demand for gas in Ukraine due to damage to its own infrastructure, which is pushing up prices in the region.



Sakova warned that Slovakia is among the countries most at risk from the European Commission's decision to phase out Russian gas supplies.

In this context, she said that it's important to bolster the capacities of certain transport routes.



She didn't specify what energy assistance for households will look like this year, as pricing procedures are still ongoing, and the costs of this support aren't yet clear.



Nevertheless, Lalik said that gas prices for Slovak customers are no higher than in the Czech Republic.

According to him, the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries approved an SPP commodity price of €46/MWh for 2026, with a total price of €68.1/MWh.

Czech company Prazska plynarenska offers a three-year fixed price of €44.7/MWh and a total price of €67.9/MWh. Slovakia has capped prices at €30.7 for the commodity and €51/MWh in total.

