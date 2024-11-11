Sasko Dismisses National Transplantation Organisation Director Kuba

Bratislava, November 11 (TASR) - Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) on Monday dismissed Daniel Kuba from the post of National Transplantation Organisation (NTO) director, the Health Ministry's communication department told TASR on Monday, adding that the minister also appointed Katarina Vadkertiova to the helm of the institution until the selection procedure.

"This is a professional appointment by the health minister, who has instructed the newly appointed director to exercise utmost vigilance in overseeing the process and approving any exports of genetic materials pending proper evaluation of the ongoing surveillance," said the ministry.

Vadkertiova is a graduate of the Faculty of Education at the University of Constantine the Philosopher in Nitra. Subsequently, she completed postgraduate studies at the Warsaw University of Management MBA and MPH. "She has extensive experience in the field of pharmaceutical company management, EU projects, methodology and consultancy," added the ministry.

Back in October, MP Vladimira Marcinkova (SaS) drew attention to problems with cord blood donations, which are subsequently sold commercially by a private firm. The blood donations are carried out by the Slovak Register of Placental Hematogeneous Cells, which is part of the Cord Blood Center Group. Register director Zohdy Hamid took objections to what he sees as a "negative campaign" and an effort at smearing the organisation's reputation.

According to Marcinkova, MP probe in the NTO on November 4 revealed several violations of the law and the fact that efficient oversight regarding the cord blood exports is lacking. MP Lucia Plavakova (PS) pointed out that NTO director Kuba was granting blood exports permits to a company, on the administration board of which he was simultaneously sitting. In its response, NTO declared it disagrees with allegations it had violated the law.

Sasko stated last week that it turned out director Kuba was in a conflict of interest. The minister therefore had documents drawn up for an urgent replacement of the organisation's statutory body.